Steelers Release First Official Depth Chart

Take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers first depth chart of the 2021 season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their first list of starters as they begin preparing for the Dallas Cowboys and the Hall of Fame game.

Steelers Offensive Depth Chart:

Quarterback:

Ben Roethlisberger

Mason Rudolph

Dwayne Haskins, Josh Dobbs

Running Back:

Najee Harris

Benny Snell Jr.

Anthony McFarland

Jaylen Samuels

Kalen Ballage

Fullback:

Derek Watt

Trey Edmunds

Wide Receiver:

JuJu Smith-Shuster

Ray-Ray McCloud

Anthony Johnson

Wide Receiver:

Chase Claypool

Cody White

Isaiah McKoy

Tyler Simmons

Wide Receiver:

Diontae Johnson

James Washington

Rico Bussey

Matthew Sexton

Tight End:

Eric Ebron

Pat Freiermuth

Zach Gentry

Kevin Radar

Dax Raymond

Right Tackle:

Zach Banner

Joe Haeg

John Leglue

Right Guard:

Trai Turner

Rashaad Coward

Anthony Coyle

Center:

J.C. Hassenauer

Kendrick Green

B.J. Finney

Left Guard:

Kevin Dotson

B.J. Finney

Brandon Walton

Left Tackle:

Chukwuma Okorafor

Dan Moore Jr.

Chaz Green

Aviante Collins

Steelers Defensive Depth Chart:

Defensive Tackle:

Cameron Heyward

Henry Mondeaux

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Nose Tackle:

Tyson Alualu

Isaiah Buggs

Carlos Davis

T.J. Carter

Defensive End:

Stephon Tuitt

Chris Wormley

Calvin Taylor

Abdullah Anderson

Left Outside Linebacker:

T.J. Watt

Cassius Marsh

Quincy Roche

Jamar Watson

Left Inside Linebacker:

Devin Bush

Ulysees Gilbert III

Buddy Johnson

Right Inside Linebacker:

Robert Spillane

Marcus Allen

Tegray Scales

Jarvis Miller



Right Outside Linebacker:

Alex Highsmith

Melvin Ingram

Jamir Jones

Left Cornerback:

Joe Haden

Justin Layne

DeMarkus Acy

Stephen Denmark

Free Safety:

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Tre Norwood

Donovan Stiner



Strong Safety:

Terrell Edmunds

Miles Killebrew

Lamont Wade

Right Cornerback:

Cameron Sutton

James Pierre

Mark Gilbert

Shakur Brown

Nickelback:

Antoine Brooks Jr.

Arthur Maulet

The Steelers will travel to Canton, Ohio to take on the Cowboys on Aug. 5.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Best Super Bowl Odds Are Against Buccaneers

It's a Steelers Season Like No Other

Steelers Testing Waters at Slot Corner

Steelers Miss Out on Malik Hooker Signing

Big Ben Talks O-Line, New Offense, Reports on Diet

Antoine Brooks to Start at Nickelback

Steelers Announce Starting Center for Hall of Fame Game

Would Steelers Start Ingram Over Highsmith?

Vince Williams Announces Retirement

Devin Bush Reportedly Cleared for Training Camp