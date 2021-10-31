Browns Inactives vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will be without two of their top defenders against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cleveland Browns have made seven players inactive against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and A.J. Green, safety Richard LeCounte III, defensive end Takkarist McKinley, guard Hjalte Froholdt and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai will not suit up for the Browns.

Ward suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 and did not practice throughout the week. Greedy Williams will replace him to work with Greg Newsome on the outside.

McKinley was a game-time decision after coming into the weekend listed as questionable. The defensive end is dealing with a groin injury.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and running back Nick Chubb (calf) are both active against the Steelers.

