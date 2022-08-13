Skip to main content

Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks: Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without at least eight players in their preseason opener.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off the preseason without eight players active.

The Steelers will be without running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee), fullback Derek Watt (shoulder), guard Kevin Dotson (ankle), wide receiver Anthony Miller (upper body), linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring), Montravious Adams (foot), Alex Highsmith (rib), and Genard Avery (groin).

Other players who are dressed but are not expected to play are running back Najee Harris, linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, tight end Pat Freiermuth and defensive tackle Cam Heyward. 

The Steelers will run with Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren, Master Teague and Mataeo Durant at running back. Derrek Tuszka, Tuzar Skipper and Delontae Scott at outside linebacker, and Damontae Kazee will start at safety.

The first team is expected to play the first quarter, the second team the second and third quarters, and the third team the fourth quarter. The Steelers' entire depth chart is available here.

