Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, punter Corliss Waitman, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Tegray Scales, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and defensive tackle Carlos Davis are all inactive for the Steelers.
The Steelers will operate with Joe Haeg or Chukwuma Okorafor at left tackle in the absence of Moore. The rookie did not practice throughout the week because of a high-ankle sprain.
Pittsburgh also gets their rookie punter Pressley Harvin III back after missing the last two games due to personal reasons.
The Steelers made plenty of roster moves ahead of the game as well.
