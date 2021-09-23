Steelers Injury Report Gets Better, Kind Of

The Pittsburgh Steelers add more names to their Week 3 injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh had almost all good news on Thursday, including the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger (pec) and linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) were limited during the team's second practice of the week. Cornerback Joe Haden (groin) was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. Linebacker Devin Bush (groin) was full-go for a second day.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and defensive lineman Carlos Davis (knee) did not practice. None of the three have practiced either day this week.

Cornerback Justin Layne (achilles) and linebacker Marcus Allen (abdomen) did not practice after practicing Wednesday. Layne was limited yesterday.

Tight end Eric Ebron returned after a veteran's day off Wednesday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

