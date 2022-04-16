Steelers Insider Predicts One of Two Outside Hires as Next GM

One inside believes the Pittsburgh Steelers hire a Pittsburgh native for their GM job.

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers go outside the organization for their next general manager hire? According to The Athletic's Ed Bouchette, the Steelers could hire a Pittsburgh native from outside of their front office to replace Kevin Colbert.

Bouchette said in his recent mailbag that his bets for the position come from the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

"My betting favorites are Andy Weidl of the Eagles and John Wojciechowski of the Packers, both Pittsburgh natives," Bouchette said.

Weidl and Wojciechowski would come as a bit of a surprise to some as in-house candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt have made plenty of headlines throughout the process. Former Pitt star Louis Riddick is also a hot topic within the GM debate.

Bouchette said he believes the Steelers already have their next general manager ready and will announce the hire following the NFL Draft.

Wojciechowski started his career in Pittsburgh working as a personnel member from 1996-1997. Weidl followed in 1998-1999, evaluating college and professional players for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has interviewed 16 candidates for the job, two in-house and 14 outside.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Would Steelers Draft Desmond Ridder Over Kenny Pickett?

Steelers Big Questions on Defense

Steelers Ready to Make a Move in NFL Draft

Andrew Booth Stock Dropping Ahead of NFL Draft

Three Things Still to Come for Steelers

Steelers Preparing for Draft-Day Trade

Andrew Booth is Player Steelers Can't Pass on in NFL Draft