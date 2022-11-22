PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The NFL announced 28 modern-era semifinalists for the 2023 class, cutting the nominations down from 129 players. For the Steelers, hope of induction stays alive for wide receiver Hines Ward and linebacker James Harrison.

Harrison, a two-time world champion with the Steelers and the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year, is up for Hall of Fame consideration for the first time. A four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler finished his career with 84.5 sacks and 34 forced fumbles.

Ward was a two-time champion as well and even won Super Bowl XL MVP honors in addition to three All-Pro selections. The four-time Pro Bowler is a member of the Steelers All-Time team and Hall of Honor. This is his seventh time as a Hall of Fame semifinalist.

This 28 players will be cut to 15 finalists.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE



Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious But Returns in Question

Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for 'Crying' By End of Game

Bengals Exposed Steelers Weak Link Defensively

Bengals Slam Steelers Predictable Offensive Play-Calling

Kenny Pickett Explains Diontae Johnson's Lack of Targets

George Pickens Ejected in Bengals Game

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception in Bengals Game