Report: Steelers WR James Washington Has Requested a Trade
Former second-round pick James Washington has requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Washington, 25, is reportedly looked for a move based on his lack of playtime last season and through the early parts of training camp.
Washington caught 30 passes for 392 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. In 2019, he posted 44 catches for 735 yards and three touchdowns.
He was targeted twice in the Steelers’ first preseason game and finished with no catches.
The Steelers' wide receiver is crowded after the team re-signed JuJu Smith-Schuster. Washington is competing for reps with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Smith-Schuster, along with two receiving tight ends in Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
