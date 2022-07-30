Skip to main content

Steelers Bring in Jordan Howard for Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to look for a running back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking for options behind Najee Harris as they brought in a few running backs to tryout during mini camp. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Willson, the team spent the end of the week with runners Jordan Howard and Josh Adams.

Howard, still just 27, ran for 406 yards and three touchdowns in seven games last season for the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a down year in 2020, but prior to, he recorded at least four touchdowns in all his NFL seasons, and had back-to-back 1,000-yard years in his first two seasons. 

Adams caught on with the Eagles ini 2018 as a rookie but has struggled to see much of the field since. He did not run the ball last season and appeared in just 12 games the last three years. 

Pansluck was an undrafted defensive tackle out of Michigan State in 2019. He played with the Carolina Panthers but has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Pututau is an undrafted defensive tackle out of Utah. In his final college season, he recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. 

