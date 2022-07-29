Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Mason Rudolph Making a Case to Win Battle

LATROBE, PA -- A day after all three Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks threw interceptions during camp, all of the passers left practice without a turnover.

The rotations between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett remained the same. As for Chris Oladokun, he remains rep-less through three days.

Statbook

Mitch Trubisky: 8/16

Trubisky's slow starts continued, going 0/3 to start practice with seven shots. From there, he became more consistent, but it's starting to become a trend that he needs be die off or be talked about a little more.

When it comes to his numbers, he had to deal with a number of drops. Zach Gentry let an open pass hit the grass and Damontae Kazee hit Calvin Austin like there were pads on which resulted in a drop.

As for his highlight, it was easily a perfectly placed pass over Myles Jack and into the hands of Gentry.

Mason Rudolph: 10/15

Rudolph continues to be the most consistent of the three. He's still holding back with deep throws, but there are shots down the field that have been completed.

Kenny Pickett: 5/10

Pickett's first pass of the day was nearly his third interception, but Linden Stephens dropped the football. From there, things didn't get much better.

His highlights for the day were mostly poor, and even the good one was an open drop down the sideline by Miles Boykin. You can also toss a batted down screen pass in there. Other than that, most of his throws were short.

Analysis

While he may not be the fan favorite, Mason Rudolph has come out and made a case for himself to be the starter. He's been the most consistent quarterback out of the three, and rarely makes mistakes. He does need to push the ball down the field more, and a lot of his longer passes are wobbly. Once he starts working with the ones, if that happens, things could change with his long game.

For Trubisky, he starts slow most of the time. Until he starts clicking right from the jump, there's something to watch. That being said, defensive backs love pass interference when there's no refs around.

And for Pickett, he needs the game to slow down. You can tell things are moving too quick for him. That's concerning, but it's only three practices. He has time to adjust, but he can't take too much time.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Not Kenny Pickett's Best Day

Steelers Camp Takeaways: First Fight

Ben Roethlisberger Vouches for Diontae Johnson Extension

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calivn Austin, George Pickens All Impress

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming