JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs With Chiefs

The former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs. The wideout announced his signing on social media as well as a thank you to Steelers fans.

Smith-Schuster spent five years with the Steelers after being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He made one Pro Bowl and started 51 games for Pittsburgh.

"These have been the best five years of my life," Smith-Schuster wrote. "I owe so much to the fans who embraced me and who made playing on Sundays in Pittsburgh so special."

The Steelers will now search for a replacement in the slot. Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Cody White are the only three receivers on the roster who were active last season.

