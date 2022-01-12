Skip to main content

Steelers DC Keith Butler Returns to Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their defensive coordinator back for the playoffs.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get their defensive coordinator back after missing the week with COVID-19. 

Keith Butler returned to the team on Wednesday after spending the previous week away dealing with the virus, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. 

Butler did not coach in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, leaving head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive assistant Teryl Austin in charger of handling DC duties. 

The Steelers defense has a hefty challenge on their hands this week as they look to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wildcard round. 

Pittsburgh lost to Kansas City 36-10 in Week 16.

