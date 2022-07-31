Skip to main content

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Addresses Early Struggles at Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie has made some mistakes to start training camp.

LATROBE, PA -- Kenny Pickett hasn't started the hottest at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, but the rookie quarterback isn't letting the negative plays impact him. 

Pickett ended his fist practice with an interception and started his next with another. From there, he's had his ups and downs, but threw a touchdown during his only seven shots rep and is continuing to learn as each day passed.

"I've got to learn from it and move on," Pickett said. "Both plays, I did. It took what I need from it and it's done with. There's a lot of football left in camp."

Pickett addressed his struggles, saying all he can focus on is improving with each mistake. Luckily, the Steelers have two more weeks of training camp before the regular season, and the rookie intends to utilize every practice to grow. 

"You want to be perfect, but obviously, I'm learning the system, it's the first time I'm throwing with a lot of these guys," Pickett said. "It's not going to be perfect the first couple of day, but we'll keep getting better everyday."

The Steelers' quarterback rotation continues to be Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and then Pickett, but the rookie got his first shot at goal line to end the week. If that's any indication from the coaches, it shows they're putting more on the plate of the first-round pick.

