NFL Draft

Steelers Find Their QB in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit at 20 and land a quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to show interest in NFL Draft quarterbacks, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes they find their guy with the 20th-overall pick. 

In Kiper's latest mock draft, the Steelers select Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick. 

Pickett is the second quarterback taken after the Carolina Panthers select Liberty passer Malik Willis with the sixth pick. Pickett and Willis have both visited the Panthers for top-30 workouts, and have met with Carolina at the NFL Combine. 

Pickett is the only quarterback projected in the first two rounds that hasn't met on an official visit with the Steelers, but reports say offensive coordinator Matt Canada and Pickett have had conversations. 

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Panthers coach Matt Rhule were the only two head men at Pitt's Pro Day last month. 

The Steelers are expected to draft a quarterback later this month, but Pickett has somewhat fallen off their radar compared to Willis and Desmond Ridder. That being said, they've gotten plenty of looks at their next door neighbor over the last five seasons. 

