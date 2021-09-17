Steelers' Devin Bush, Joe Haden Questionable for Week 2 vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers have four players heading into Week 2 with injury tags.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received two late-week injuries prior to their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush are both listed as questionable for Week 2 with groin injuries.

Both Bush and Haden were full participants prior to Friday's practice. They were limited in the team's final day of preparation and are now game-time decisions against the Raiders.

Behind Haden is Cam Sutton and James Pierre. The Steelers also have Justin Layne and Ahkello Witherspoon available on their active roster.

Bush's replacement would be Robert Spillane. Spillane missed Week 1 with a shin injury but was able to practice throughout the week and is not listed on the Steelers' final injury report.

Tight end Zach Gentry is also questionable for the team's Week 2 game with an ankle injury. Gentry practiced throughout the week but was limited on Friday.

He is the team's third and final tight end on the active roster.

Defensive Tackle Carlos Davis has been ruled out with a knee injury. Davis did not practice throughout the week.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

