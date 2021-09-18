AllSteelers Talk: Impact of Steelers Late Week 2 Injuries

Everything changes with late Week 2 injuries for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Heinz Field in Week 2 to host the Las Vegas Raiders. Will injuries derail them at home or can they beat the odds and cover the spread?

The Steelers could be without inside linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden in Week 2. What's that mean if they can't go? And how can the defense cover their losses without them?

Fans return to Heinz Field for the first regular season game since 2019. North Shore is going to be BUMPING. How big of an impact is Steelers Nation this weekend?

Are you taking the spread? Why Week 2 could leave you with some big questions regarding your bets for this game.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

You May Also Like:

3 Burning Questions: Steelers vs. Raiders

Devin Bush, Joe Haden Questionable for Week 2

Raiders Rule Out Josh Jacobs vs. Steelers

Steelers Found a Stud in Full-Time Cam Sutton

Cris Carter Blasts Ben Roethlisberger's Intelligence

Steelers Starting to See Minkah Fitzpatrick as Troy Polamalu

Eric Ebron Added to Steelers Week 2 Injury Report

Cam Heyward Believes He's NFL's Best

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 2 vs. Raiders

Big Ben Shares Simple Reason Why Maxx Crosby is So Good