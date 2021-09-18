AllSteelers Talk: Impact of Steelers Late Week 2 Injuries

September 18, 2021
Everything changes with late Week 2 injuries for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Heinz Field in Week 2 to host the Las Vegas Raiders. Will injuries derail them at home or can they beat the odds and cover the spread?

The Steelers could be without inside linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden in Week 2. What's that mean if they can't go? And how can the defense cover their losses without them?

Fans return to Heinz Field for the first regular season game since 2019. North Shore is going to be BUMPING. How big of an impact is Steelers Nation this weekend? 

Are you taking the spread? Why Week 2 could leave you with some big questions regarding your bets for this game.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

