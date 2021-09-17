September 17, 2021
Raiders Rule Out Josh Jacobs vs. Steelers

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without a third starter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but did luck out with a defensive lineman's health.
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without running back Josh Jacobs when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 at Heinz Field. 

Jacobs is dealing with a toe and ankle injury that forced him to miss the entire week of practice. Head coach Jon Gruden told media on Friday that the running back is officially out against the Steelers, leaving backup Kenyan Drake as the starter. 

The Raiders will have defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue available for Week 2. Ngakoue was limited throughout the week with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1. 

Las Vegas put two players on Injured Reserve this week as well. Guard Denzelle Good and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the remainder of the season after leaving Week 1 with injuries. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

