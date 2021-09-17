Raiders Rule Out Josh Jacobs vs. Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without running back Josh Jacobs when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 at Heinz Field.
Jacobs is dealing with a toe and ankle injury that forced him to miss the entire week of practice. Head coach Jon Gruden told media on Friday that the running back is officially out against the Steelers, leaving backup Kenyan Drake as the starter.
The Raiders will have defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue available for Week 2. Ngakoue was limited throughout the week with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1.
Las Vegas put two players on Injured Reserve this week as well. Guard Denzelle Good and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will miss the remainder of the season after leaving Week 1 with injuries.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
You May Also Like:
Steelers Found a Stud in Full-Time Cam Sutton
Cris Carter Blasts Ben Roethlisberger's Intelligence
Steelers Starting to See Minkah Fitzpatrick as Troy Polamalu
Eric Ebron Added to Steelers Week 2 Injury Report
Cam Heyward Believes He's NFL's Best
Steelers First Injury Report of Week 2 vs. Raiders
Big Ben Shares Simple Reason Why Maxx Crosby is So Good
Steelers Have Two Major Concerns vs. Raiders
Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries