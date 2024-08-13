Former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Finds New NFL Home
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is back in the NFL, signing with the Washington Commanders after two successful workouts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bryant has been looking for a new home in the league after being released by the Dallas Cowboys this spring. The former Steelers wideout was reinstated by the NFL last season and signed to Dallas's practice squad, where he spent the back half of the 2023 season. This offseason, he was released, and has since been looking for a new opportunity.
He's now got one.
As the Commanders look to finish up training camp and head into their first two preseason games, they'll see how quickly Bryant can adjust to their offense. Bryant isn't guaranteed a roster spot, but should be able to use his experience as a starter in the league to fight for his place on the 53-man team.
He'll be competing with wideouts like Dyami Brown, Byron Pringle and Jamison Crowder.
Bryant was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent three seasons with the Steelers from 2014 to 2017. He caught 126 passes for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was eventually traded to the Oakland Raiders before being suspended by the NFL indefinitely for violating their substance abuse policy.
While some have suggested the Steelers should re-sign Bryant, Pittsburgh is looking for other options. Their pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk continues, and if not, they could look at JuJu Smith-Schuster as a possible return candidate. Worst case scenario, they move forward with the group they have, headlined by George Pickens and Van Jefferson, with Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and a strong group of tight ends trying to lead the way.
They'll meet Bryant in the regular season in Week 10, if he makes the team.
