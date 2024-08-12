Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Brandon Aiyuk Arrives
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers first preseason game left plenty of impressions, and at this point in the summer, it's becoming a bit difficult to come up with a 53-man roster.
This isn't a smooth process anymore. After three weeks of training camp and one exhibition game, there are many names who maybe should deserve a roster spot. Unfortuntely, there are too many names. And for the first time this offseason, the 53-man roster prediction came with some tough cuts.
Note: This 53-man roster prediction does not include Cam Sutton, who will be suspended for the first eight weeks of the season.
After surprise moves on offense and defense, here's what the Steelers' active roster should look like come Week 1.
Offense
Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen
There may be debate about whether Russell Wilson or Justin Fields should be the starter, but there's no debate on which three quarterbacks will make the roster. After Kyle Allen got all of the second-half reps agains the Houston Texans, the door has closed for anything different.
Running back: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson
The Steelers are still waiting on the debut of Cordarrelle Patterson, but after clearing the non-football injury list, they're close. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will lead the backfield, but expect Patterson to get some action on offense, on top of taking over as the kick returner.
Fullback: Jack Colletto
Yes, we should still be holding onto the Jack Colletto craze. He might not have gotten the looks we thought he would during the preseason opener, but he ran with the first team. That says they're still interested and have a plan for a fullback.
Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt
The Steelers have a good-looking group of tight ends. Pat Freiermuth is ready to take off this season, and Darnell Washington doesn't look too far behind. Connor Heyward remains a reliable set of hands, and MyCole Pruitt is the perfect fit to a physical offense. The odd man out is Rodney Williams, who they should try to stash on the practice squad.
Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Brandon Aiyuk, Calvin Austin, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson
Yes, you saw that correctly. At this point, there's two outcomes to the Brandon Aiyuk sage. Either he re-signs with the San Francisco 49ers or he's traded to the Steelers. Here, the belief is he ends up in Pittsburgh.
Offensive Guard: James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason McCormick
The Steelers might have something in Spencer Anderson, who looked good as the starter against the Texans. McCormick has been impressive all of training camp.
Oh, and no, the Steelers don't trade James Daniels for Aiyuk. Not in this scenario.
Center: Zach Frazier
This is the first tough decision of the roster. Nate Herbig is a good offensive guard, but probably not the Steelers' starting center. And with Anderson and McCormick on rookie deals, and Herbig entering the final year of his, it just doesn't work out to keep him.
As for the backup, Anderson and McCormick have experience, as well as Daniels.
Offensive Tackle: Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook
The Steelers offensive tackle group looks just as good as their guards. Dylan Cook has earned himself a roster spot once again this summer, and with Troy Fautanu's knee injury, they're going to have to have another option on the roster.
Defense
Defensive Tackle: Cam Heyward, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dean Lowry
The Steelers defensive line doesn't have any room for improvement, which makes it easy to know who's going to stick. Loudermilk continues to grow into a contributor and the addition of Lowry certainly adds to the talent level.
Nose Tackle: Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams
After his preseason desbut, there should be no doubts about Montravius Adams making the Steelers' 53-man roster. Maybe it's the water from the rivers, but Adams has become a key contributor in the NFL since arriving in Pittsburgh.
Defensive End: Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee
Logan Lee cracks the roster and provides versatility across the defensive line. Playing nose tackle in the preseason opener, you saw that the rookie out of Iowa can fit in anywhere he's asked. He'll work well as a third option behind Larry Ogunjobi and an emerging DeMarvin Leal.
Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon
The surprise retirement of Markus Golden made Jeremiah Moon the favorite for the fourth outside linebacker spot. Then, he grabbed a sack against the Texans and made it clear he's capable of filling the role. He needs to continue improving on special teams, but if he can show he's capable of becoming a reliable name in punt and kick coverage, he'll make the squad behind Watt, Highsmith and Herbig.
Inside Linebacker: Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich
This is the second tough call. The Steelers need to keep certain rookies and emerging players. Unfortuntely, that doesn't leave room for everyone. And while the team typically carries four inside linebackers, they're only going to stick with four this season, cutting Mark Robinson.
Robinson is a great special teamer and one of the most athletic players on the team. But he hasn't been able to figure out the inside linebacker position as quickly as the Steelers would like, and because of that, he's replacable. Matakevich offers better special teams ability and some experience on defense.
Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Cory Trice, Anthony Averett
Darius Rush ends up being the odd man out here. He likely ends up on the practice squad, but after a strong minicamp, he hasn't done what everyone hoped for during training camp. Meanwhile, Anthony Averett and Cory Trice have started to break through, and both should find a spot on the roster as the primary backups.
Nickelback: Beanie Bishop
Until Cam Sutton returns, Beanie Bishop is the nickelback for the Steelers. Now, they will likely use DeShon Elliott or Cory Trice here more often than Bishop, especially after his struggles against the Texans, but the undrafted rookie has done too much during training camp not to make the team.
Bishop is a keep now, use later kind of player. You're keeping him around because someone else will sign him before you can put him on the practice squad.
Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew
No surprises here, the Steelers don't really have another name at safety who stands out. Thomas Graham is making a case for himself, but not a strong enough one to land just yet. So, the Steelers are sticking with their big four.
Special Teams
Kicker: Chris Boswell
Punter: Cameron Johnston
Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz
