Ravens Sign Former Steelers CB
The Baltimore Ravens have brought in a former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback before the final week of the preseason.
On Monday, the Ravens announced that they signed Thomas Graham Jr. after a pair of sixth-round rookies at the position in Robert Longerbeam and Bilhal Kone sustained season-ending injuries. Graham is currently listed as a fourth-stringer on the team's depth chart.
He spent his entire collegiate career at the University of Oregon, signing as a member of the program's 2017 recruiting class.
As a true freshman, Graham appeared in 13 games and started 12 of them while logging a total of 62 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery as the Ducks finished with a 7-6 record.
He started all 13 contests as a sophomore in 2018 and tied for the third-most pass breakups in the country with 18. Graham recorded 56 tackles and three interceptions, including a pick-six, while also being named to the AP Pac-12 All-Conference second team while Oregon went 9-4.
During his junior campaign in 2019, Graham started 14 games and put up 64 tackles to go alongside two interceptions and a forced fumble. He received PFF All-Pac-12 honors as the Ducks compiled a 12-2 record and won the conference.
Graham opted out of the 2020 season and instead declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. After participating in the Senior Bowl, the Chicago Bears selected him in the sixth round with the No. 228 overall pick.
He played in four games as a rookie, posting 13 tackles and four passes defended. Graham didn't make Chicago's 53-man roster in 2022, however, and he re-signed to the team's practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers.
The Cleveland Browns later signed Graham to their active roster that September. He suited up for a total of seven contests with them, logging six tackles over 37 defensive snaps and 55 special teams reps.
Graham went on injured reserve in August 2023 with an ankle injury and was released that November. The Steelers then signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January 2024.
After playing a total of 70 snaps for Pittsburgh throughout the preseason, Graham was let go at final roster cuts after losing the slot corner job to Beanie Bishop Jr.
Graham returned to the Steelers on their practice squad and remained there until he was released on October 29.
