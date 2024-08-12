Steelers QB Testing Position Change to WR
PITTSBURGH -- As Justin Fields dropped back to pass during training camp practice at Saint Vincent College, he scanned the field and found an unlikely target, open across the middle. The target was a fellow Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who, in an attempt to earn his place on an NFL roster, is testing out a new role.
Since his arrival in Pittsburgh, former Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has caught everyone's attention with his athleticism. First, he was putting it to use as a punt and kick returner during practice, which everyone thought was just extra reps. Then, he lined up as the starting kick returner during their preseason opener, and everyone realized special teams was a reality.
Next, came wide receiver. Plumlee told media after practice that he was informed he'd be working at wideout just before practice started. He finished the day catching two catches, both from Fields.
"I'm out here trying to live my dream and play at the highest level, play football at the highest level, and so whatever that looks like I'm ready for," Plumlee said. "Obviously, I see myself as a quarterback, but again, I can do a lot of things."
Plumlee stands 6-foot-1 and has all the attributes to make it as a "athlete" in the NFL. During his time in college, he rushed for 28 touchdowns, including two double-digit rushing touchdown seasons.
He'll have some work to do to earn a place in Pittsburgh this season, but maybe his versatility is a reason the Steelers choose to keep him around. They seem to like him as a player, otherwise they would just let him miss the roster as a quarterback.
"Adding to the arsenal, right? Trying to expand as much as I can and show how I can help in any way," Plumlee said on the change. "Had a fun time doing it today, right out here with the fellas."
Plumlee is a name to start watching. If nothing more for the excitement it brings when a quarterback can do multiple things on the field.
