Steelers Competition Growing in WR Market
PITTSBURGH -- It's beginning to feel like deja vu for the Pittsburgh Steelers. One year ago, the end of training camp and the preseason was engulfed by the organization's potential blockbuster trade. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk sought a new contract, and the Steelers' attempt to acquire him only helped him solidify a massive extension in the Golden State.
This year, the Steelers are dangerously close to seeking and failing to land another playmaking receiver to pair with their top wideout. Sure, the organization already acquired DK Metcalf, but the number two spot is an open competition with no end in sight. Veteran free agent Gabe Davis has been to town twice, leaving both times without a contract. He's likely heading back to the Buffalo Bills, forcing the Steelers to move on from the latest best option. Now, the competition to add receiver help is growing in the final days before the regular season.
It's not only the Steelers looking for another playmaker. Reports around the NFL say that teams like the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and familiar foe, the 49ers, are also on the hunt for another receiver. The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently shared the growing list of teams investigating the market, only complicating the matter for Pittsburgh.
"The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources.," she shared via her X account. "The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls."
Everyone is waiting impatiently for cut-down day around the league. With 53-man rosters due by Tuesday, August 26th, the trade market has all but dried up. Teams like the 49ers, Steelers and Vikings are all holding firm. Any other team looking to deal a wide receiver has lost all leverage. These three teams, along with any others on the hunt, can attempt to claim any waived players or possibly work out a free agent deal as soon as they are released.
The Steelers thought they had an inside track on any released players. Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly recently discussed the expected window for the Steelers to add a receiver. While many speculated he meant a trade would occur, it's also possible he was referring to the Steelers eyeing a particular cut candidate or group of candidates around the league.
Now, the market for those players is growing, and that list is only getting longer. With everyone set to play their final preseason games, injuries could drastically shift teams' needs before Week 1, including the Steelers. With options dwindling and time rapidly running out, the task of improving the wide receiver group in Pittsburgh just got even tougher.
