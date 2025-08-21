Steelers QB Reveals Truth About Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had no shortage of controversial players over the last decade or so.
Antonio Brown was one of the first, and there has often been one or two players that have caught the ire of the media and fans in recent times. That trend continued with the quarterback situation this year.
Aaron Rodgers has had no shortage of controversial moments on and off the field, and the contract saga that was wildly drawn out did little to help that notion. Now, he is set to lead the team into the future, and the air that surrounds him continues.
That being said, in recent months, more people have come to the defense of Rodgers and his confusing public image.
One such person is Rodgers' own teammate in Skylar Thompson. Not only are they teammates, but they both play the quarterback position and therefore spend much of their time together. In an interview with Robert Marvi of Newsweek, Thompson spoke on Rodgers' mannerisms and how he acts with his teammates.
"I think he gets misinterpreted a lot because people judge a book by its cover and don't really know him," Thompson said. "I'm not claiming that I really know him, but just being around him on a daily basis, he's a good dude, cares about his teammates, holds people accountable. There's a real desire for greatness that he expects all the time, and that's been a great perspective for me. ... He comes out here every day with a smile on his face. Whatever music is playing, you see him singing sometimes. Sometimes, you see him playing the air guitar. You can just tell he's in his safe place. He's just himself every single day. When we're off the field, he loves being around the guys. He's not too big for anyone. That's really cool because not everybody's like that, and he wants to be like everybody else. Just a really good dude."
Whether Rodgers has changed his tune is yet to be seen, but the season soon approaches and that will lend everyone a look into Rodgers for the coming year.
