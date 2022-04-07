Skip to main content

Rumors Say Diontae Johnson Demanding $90 Million From Steelers

The star wideout is looking for a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be next team to hand a mega contract to their top wide receiver. As the NFL wideout market continues to heat up, Diontae Johnson is looking to take full-advantage. 

According to 93.7 The Fan host, Andrew Filiipponi, Johnson is asking for a five-year, $90 million deal with his next contract. 

This comes after Tyreek Hill and Devante Adams landed record-breaking contracts and Stefon Diggs inked a $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills. 

Johnson is expected to be one of the next wide receivers to sign a big deal. He'll likely join DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown in the second half of the offseason. 

The Steelers' biggest wide receiver contract came in 2017 when they signed Antonio Brown to a four-year, $68 million. Pittsburgh is also looking to extend safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking deal this offseason. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Should Steelers Trade Diontae Johnson?

Should Steelers Join WR Market?

Steelers Bring in Kyle Hamilton, Could He Really Slide?

Steelers Make Offer to Terrell Edmunds

Steelers Still in Hunt for Tyrann Mathieu

Could Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Work?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_15343051_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Will Add Safety Before Extending Minkah Fitzpatrick

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (25)
News

Steelers Join NFL at LSU Pro Day

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_16886364_168388034_lowres (2)
AllSteelers+

Should Steelers Trade Diontae Johnson?

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (24)
Podcasts

Should Steelers Join WR Market?

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin22 hours ago
USATSI_17064418_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Bringing in Kyle Hamilton, Could He Really Slide?

By Derrick BellApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16605718_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Make Offer to Terrell Edmunds

By Noah StrackbeinApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17615678_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Still in Hunt for Tyrann Mathieu

By Noah StrackbeinApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17393674_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Close to Making Minkah Fitzpatrick Highest-Paid Safety

By Noah StrackbeinApr 4, 2022