Rumors Say Diontae Johnson Demanding $90 Million From Steelers

The star wideout is looking for a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be next team to hand a mega contract to their top wide receiver. As the NFL wideout market continues to heat up, Diontae Johnson is looking to take full-advantage.

According to 93.7 The Fan host, Andrew Filiipponi, Johnson is asking for a five-year, $90 million deal with his next contract.

This comes after Tyreek Hill and Devante Adams landed record-breaking contracts and Stefon Diggs inked a $104 million extension with the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson is expected to be one of the next wide receivers to sign a big deal. He'll likely join DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown in the second half of the offseason.

The Steelers' biggest wide receiver contract came in 2017 when they signed Antonio Brown to a four-year, $68 million. Pittsburgh is also looking to extend safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking deal this offseason.

