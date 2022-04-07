Skip to main content

Texans Respond to Claims by Steelers Coach Brian Flores

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant filed a lawsuit that included the Houston Texans.

PITTSBURGH -- While two more coaches are adding themselves to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL, one team is firing back on allegations. 

Flores released in an accusation recently that the Houston Texans "retaliated" against him "due to his decision to file this action and speak publicly about systemic discrimination in the NFL," Flores' attorney said.

Now, the Texans have responded, claiming they did not eliminate Flores due to his lawsuit. 

"The search for our head coach was very thorough and inclusive. Due to his previous success as a coach in the NFL, Brian Flores was among the first candidates we held a formal interview with for the position and he remained a candidate until the very end," Houston said in a statement. "We have a lot of respect for Brian both personally and professionally; he has been a competitive coach in the league for a number of years and his resume speaks for itself. We enjoyed our multiple conversations with Brian regarding his vision for our organization, which included an in-person meeting with the McNair family and General Manager Nick Caserio. In the end, we made the decision to hire Lovie Smith as our head coach and we believe he is the best fit for our team moving forward.

"It was a very fluid process that allowed us to spend time with a number of quality candidates. We are proud of our decision and will vigorously defend our process."

The Texans eventually went on to hire Lovie Smith as their head coach. 

Flores' lawsuit currently includes the NFL, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, as well as 26 other "John Doe" teams.

