Steelers Next QB Will Help Determine If JuJu Smith-Schuster Re-Signs

The 25-year-old receiver would love to stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers - depending on the future.

JuJu Smith-Schuster would love to continue his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and with a significant boost in the salary cap this offseason, it's a wish that could be granted.

The Steelers will lose a major chunk of their cap hit with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, and after signing T.J. Watt this past offseason, there should be money in the budget to consider Smith-Schuster.

"Honestly, it would be a blessing," Smith-Schuster said on re-signing with the Steelers. "I love the city; I love the fans. I love Coach Tomlin. I love the coaches and my teammates, players, everyone from the media side to the training room. It’s been unbelievable. My career here has been amazing. It would be nice to stay here and play with these guys and the same coaches. It would be nice to stay for another four years."

A new contract is on the wishlist for Smith-Schuster, but he isn't promising anything just yet. The 25-year-old is interested in seeing who the Steelers next quarterback is before signing another deal.

"Obviously," Smith-Schuster replied when asked taking the next QB into consideration. "Trying to figure out who the next man up is. You have Mason Rudolph, you have Dwayne Haskins, you just never know. Obviously, it's going to be in talk with coach [Mike] Tomlin, the OC and everything. It's a very important thing."

The Steelers will likely let Rudolph and Haskins compete for the starting job, with a first-round rookie reportedly set to join the mix. Many have targeted Kenny Pickett as a name to watch, which could bring plenty of potential for Pittsburg's young offense.

