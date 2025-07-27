Former Steelers Star Makes Major Change With New Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a significant move in what was mostly a dead period in NFL news when they sent Minkah Fitzpatrick away in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.
Getting Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith in return, the Steelers changed up both their offense and defense while giving away a player who had seemed to underperform as of late.
Now, both sides of the trade have begun to settle into their respective teams as training camp kicked off for all thirty teams.
That being said, one side of the trade has made quite a bit more headlines in training camp following the trade. On the Dolphins end, Fitzpatrick made headlines by requesting to get an extension and hiring a new agent. Miami Herald's Omar Kelly took to X to break the news that Minkah was ready to get a new deal with his new team.
"According to NFL sources safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has hired Drew Rosenhaus as his new agent. Fitzpatrick is pushing for a new contract considering he’s out of guaranteed money on his existing deal, which pays him $15.5M this season." Kelly wrote.
Fitzpatrick is entering the second to last year of a five year extension that was restructured from a four year deal. As Kelly said, Fitzpatrick is set to earn $15.5 million this season, but the contract no longer contains any guaranteed money.
Fitzpatrick is likely looking to get a new contract in order to secure some guaranteed money as he continues to age throughout the years. At the end of his current deal as it stands, Fitzpatrick will be 31 in a position where agility and youth are paramount.
A deal may also help the Dolphins with cap space concerns, as they currently have the second lowest cap space of their top 51 highest contracts, with just under $2 million.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!