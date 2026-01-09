Steelers Have Opportunity to Make Perfect Coaching Change

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers better hope Arthur Smith takes the Tennessee Titans head coaching job. Why? Because, if they’re smart, they’d bring in a name that could be their biggest missing piece of Mike Tomlin’s tenure, and shouldn’t wait too long after their season ends to strike at him.

Mike McDaniel is officially a free agent. The Miami Dolphins waited days after their season ended to make the decision, but are moving on from their veteran head coach after a dreadful year.

McDaniel could get other head coaching opportunities, but may be cautious when deciding where to go next. The Cleveland Browns reportedly have interest, but that organization has struggled more than Miami in recent years, and don’t seem to have a direction heading into 2026, either.

A better option could be to become an offensive coordinator for a team with potential. That team may be the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel runs off the field following a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Steelers Should Grab McDaniel

Why wouldn’t the Steelers want to grab McDaniel? The offensive-minded coach has found plenty of success leading both passing and running attacks, and has helped plenty of players grow during their time with him.

Names like Devon Achane, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others have reached new heights in their careers with McDaniel calling the shots. Even now-Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith had his only Pro Bowl season under the former Dolphins head coach.

If the Steelers are serious about improving their offense this offseason and finding the right fit, likely to help develop a young quarterback in the next two seasons, McDaniel is the best name they can go after.

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith participates in drills at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What About Arthur Smith?

Smith is a potential hire for the Tennessee Titans, and if offered the job, could leave Pittsburgh for his second attempt as a NFL head coach.

The Steelers have one more year with Smith under contact, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to stick with him.

This season, Smith has had good moments and not so good moments. The fanbase doesn’t seem too pleased with his efforts, and when DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin - and Jonnu Smith - aren’t having the seasons they should be under their offensive coordinator, it’s time to consider a change.

Pittsburgh should be interested in McDaniel’s talents. He’s young, experienced, comes from the Shannahan coaching tree and is looking to re-prove himself in the NFL.

Few places are better to do that than Pittsburgh, where the ownership is comfortable with patience and the head coach is loyal to a fault.

It may be a match made in heaven. And one the Steelers should consider now that McDaniel is a free agent.

