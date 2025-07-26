Steelers Pro Bowl TE Returns From Injury
A major contributor on the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense officially returned to training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. on Saturday.
Jonnu Smith, after being limited in his participation drills during the first two days of camp, has upped his workload to begin the weekend.
The 30-year-old tight end participated in team stretch and worked through individual drills before running routes and fully integrating himself within the Steelers' itenerary for the day.
Head coach Mike Tomlin had previously made note of Smith's status on Thursday, stating that he was day-to-day and would likely rejoin his teammates on the field in the near future.
"[Jonnu Smith] can just be described as day-to-day," Tomlin said. "We'll get him out here, sooner rather than later, I'm sure."
Pittsburgh acquired Smith alongside cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins on June 30 in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who returned to the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Steelers' interest in Smith first became public knowledge amidst reports of their trade talks with Miami in late May and early June, though nothing came together at that point in time.
Pittsburgh eventually got the deal done weeks later, however, and are now adding a true Swiss Army knife to its offense for coordinator Arthur Smith, who is plenty familiar with Jonnu from their days together with the Tennessee Titans (2017 - 2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2023).
Smith has all the tools necessary to emerge as a primary target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He's coming off a career year in Miami, during which he posted 884 yards and 11 touchdowns on 88 catches, and he should fit in like a glove next to Pat Freiermuth, as well as DK Metcalf.
Upon arriving in Pittsburgh, Smith signed a one-year extension worth $12 million. That contract won't come into effect until the 2026 campaign, however, meaning that he'll make a base salary of 1.255 million this year while accounting for a cap hit of $5.127 million, per Over the Cap.
