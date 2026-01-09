Steelers TE Suffers Glute Injury Before Texans Playoff Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers received a positive update on the status of running back Jaylen Warren, as he returned to practice after missing the previous session with an illness ahead of their Wild Card round matchup against the Houston Texans, but a different member of their offense is now dealing with a new injury.

Tight end Jonnu Smith was listed as a limited participant on Pittsburgh's second injury report of the week due to a glute injury, making him the only offensive player on the active roster who did not practice in full on Jan. 9.

Smith has yet to miss a game in his first season as a member of the Steelers, and with Darnell Washington on the reserve/injured list due to a broken arm, the team can't really afford to lose another tight end.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs the ball during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium.

Smith's Steelers Stint

A nine-year NFL veteran, Smith posted the best season of his career in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, finishing with 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 88 catches en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

He arrived in Pittsburgh this past offseason by way of a trade alongside Jalen Ramsey in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and later signed a one-year extension worth $12.010 million with the organization, which will keep him under contract through the 2026 campaign.

Smith was expected to come in and be one of the Steelers' top targets in the passing game for Aaron Rodgers, but he hasn't fulfilled that potential thus far.

Despite being reunited with Arthur Smith, his former offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans and head coach with the Atlanta Falcons, he finished the regular season with only 222 yards and two touchdowns on 38 catches.

Smith played just 52 percent of Pittsburgh's offense snaps, his lowest total since 2022 and the second-lowest of his career, as Washington and Pat Freiermuth took on larger roles over him.

Potential Ramifications of Smith's Injury

The fact that Smith was limited instead of a non-participant in practice would seem to signal that his injury isn't serious.

Until his game status is revealed on Jan. 10, though, it'll be unclear whether or not he'll ultimately give it a go against the Texans.

Freiermuth logged a season-high 52 snaps in Week 18 vs. the Baltimore Ravens and should be in line to receive a similar amount of reps against Houston regardless of if Smith is active or not.

Should Smith not play or take on his regular workload, Connor Heyward would potentially be in line for extra reps while either Jaheim Bell or Matt Sokol would emerge as possible practice squad elevation candidates at tight end.

