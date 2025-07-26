Steelers Announce Three Legendary Hall of Honor Inductees
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 2025 Hall of Honor class, and it is one of the most exciting group of players to earn this distinction. Since the organization began this honor in 2017, there have been countless invaluable people inducted into the Hall of Honor.
This year, the Steelers inducted three new members: Ben Roethlisberger, Joey Porter and Maurkice Pouncey.
Roethlisberger was an easy choice to join this group. The only hold up was surpassing the three-year post-retirement waiting period before he could be inducted. Big Ben is the best quarterback in the organization's history. He played in 249 games with the franchise over 18 NFL seasons, winning two Super Bowls in the process. Roethlisberger amassed a record of 165-81-1 over his career, throwing for 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdowns. He currently sits fifth on the NFL's all-time passing yards leaders.
Joey Porter, also known as "Peezy," was one of the most entertaining and dominant outside linebackers of the 2000s Steelers. A third-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, Porter quickly emerged as a difference-maker on defense. In just his second season in Pittsburgh, he posted 10.5 sacks. That would be the first of three times in his NFL career that he would reach or exceed that mark, and it was the first of six times he recorded nine or more sacks. He finished his 13-year career, eight of those spent with the Steelers, with 98 career sacks, four Pro Bowl appearances, and one Super Bowl championship.
For most of Roethlisberger's career, center Maurkice Pouncey was right in front. The 2010 first-round pick continued the lineage of historic players at the position, following in the footsteps of Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson. Pouncey played 10 seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 134 games in the process. He was named a Pro Bowler nine times, First Team All-Pro twice and Second Team All-Pro twice.
The trio heading into the Hall of Honor is one of the most accomplished and impressive classes in the organization's history, dating back to its inaugural class in 2017. With multiple championships and endless All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, this year's class is legendary.
