Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Ranked Top 5 Safety in NFL, Third Best in AFC

Minkah Fitzpatrick has done nothing but exceed expectations since becoming a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former first-round pick and Miami Dolphin was shipped to Pittsburgh in 2019 for the Steelers' 2020 first-rounder. Since then, Fitzpatrick has been named to two Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro selections.

He's still not the best in the NFL, though. At least according to one publication.

Pro Football Focus ranked Fitzpatrick as the fifth-best safety in the NFL, behind Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos), Harrison Smith (Minnesota Vikings), John Johnson III (Cleveland Browns) and Marcus Williams (New Orleans Saints).

"Since moving to Pittsburgh and being allowed to play his natural position, Fitzpatrick has blossomed into one of the best safeties in the NFL," PFF writes. "Some of that play is built off the back of a couple of exceptional games, but he now has nine picks and 11 pass breakups over the last two seasons, including the playoffs."

Fitzpatrick has totaled five interceptions, 20 pass deflections and a touchdown since arriving in Pittsburgh.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

