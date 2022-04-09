Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky Responds to Death of Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks were set to battle for the starting job this summer.

PITTSBURGH -- Teammates, both past and present, of Dwayne Haskins have flooded social media to send their thoughts and regards on the passing of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Most recently, newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky has sent his regards.

Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He was with several members of the Steelers who were invited down to train with Trubisky.

"I am absolutely heartbroken, Dwayne has made such an impact on me in a short period of time," Trubisky wrote on social media. "He welcomed me to his team with his big heart and infectious smile. I am so thankful to have known Dwayne. All my love and prayers are with his family."

Trubisky and Haskins were set to compete with Mason Rudolph for the Steelers starting quarterback job.

Trubisky has been the latest member of the team, but most of Haskins' football family has shared their love after his passing.

