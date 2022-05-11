Steelers RB Najee Harris Among Favorites to Lead NFL in Rushing
The Pittsburgh Steelers usually expect a second-year leap in their players, but there's not much more Najee Harris can do to solidify himself as a star. That being said, odds says he has a chance to walk away with the 2022 rushing title.
BetOnline.ag has the Steelers second-year runner with 12/1 odds to lead the NFL in rushing this season, making him as the fifth-best bet in 2022.
Harris falls behind Jonathan Taylor (5/1), Derrick Henry (6/1), Dalvin Cook (10/) and Nick Chubb (10/10).
The Steelers' 2021 first-round pick had 1,200 rushing yards as a rookie, earning him his first Pro Bowl appearance. As of now, he'll re-join Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland as the running backs in Pittsburgh.
Another Steeler with odds a 2022 stat leader is Diontae Johnson, who has 25/1 odds to lead the league in receiving yards this season.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Steelers Can Still Sign
Read More
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Rookie Minicamp
Cam Heyward Wins Good Guy Award
Steelers Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers
Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers
Richard Sherman Calls Out Kenny Pickett
Antonio Brown Bashes Hines Ward: 'Hurry Up and Get Out the Way'
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook