The Pittsburgh Steelers usually expect a second-year leap in their players, but there's not much more Najee Harris can do to solidify himself as a star. That being said, odds says he has a chance to walk away with the 2022 rushing title.

BetOnline.ag has the Steelers second-year runner with 12/1 odds to lead the NFL in rushing this season, making him as the fifth-best bet in 2022.

Harris falls behind Jonathan Taylor (5/1), Derrick Henry (6/1), Dalvin Cook (10/) and Nick Chubb (10/10).

The Steelers' 2021 first-round pick had 1,200 rushing yards as a rookie, earning him his first Pro Bowl appearance. As of now, he'll re-join Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland as the running backs in Pittsburgh.

Another Steeler with odds a 2022 stat leader is Diontae Johnson, who has 25/1 odds to lead the league in receiving yards this season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

3 Free Agent Edge Rushers Steelers Can Still Sign

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Cam Heyward Wins Good Guy Award

Steelers Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers

Former Texas A&M Teammates Told DeMarvin Leal About Steelers

Richard Sherman Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Antonio Brown Bashes Hines Ward: 'Hurry Up and Get Out the Way'