Did Steelers Next WR Just Emerge?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in reported back-and-forth with the San Francisco 49ers, trying to come away with a wide receiver trade. Brandon Aiyuk is the hottest topic of conversation around the NFL, but maybe, the Steelers have another name to consider.
After signing a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, JuJu Smith-Schuster never found his footing with a new team. Just one year into his deal, the team decided to release him, pointing to the growth of their youth as for the reason why.
The former second-round pick is familiar with the Steelers. The 27-year-old spent five of his seven seasons in Pittsburgh, playing in 63 games with 51 starts. He caught 323 passes for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. That's all on top of being a reliable contributor in the run game and a voice of leadership in the locker room.
So, what's next? And are the Steelers the ideal landing spot? Is Smith-Schuster the ideal fit for Pittsburgh?
The team is seemingly searching for more options at wide receiver. They don't want just anybody but rather someone who can come in and contribute. A reliable set of hands who is proven in the NFL and capable of taking on a significant role. Maybe Smith-Schuster isn't the superstar he was once becoming, but he fits a lot of the boxes the Steelers need in the arsenal.
For one, he's a dominant blocker. The Steelers are expected to be a run-heavy team this season and will rely on their wideouts to help with that. George Pickens has plenty of experience, and their three-tight end sets are going to help. Adding Smith-Schuster only boosts that group.
As for his role, he'd likely come in and either play alongside or behind Calvin Austin. Roman Wilson could make things difficult, but Smith-Schuster has experience on the outside, and could be the primary backup across the board for the Steelers.
Is it the perfect fit? Maybe Smith-Schuster isn't perfect for anytime at this point in his career. But in terms of players the Steelers should feel comfortable taking a risk on, he's at the top of that list.
Maybe, just maybe, the Steelers next wide receiver move just emerged.
