Steelers Get New Asking Price for Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been back and forth trying to land Brandon Aiyuk, without giving up too much to the San Francisco 49ers. And with conversations getting quiet, the asking price for the All-Pro receiver has been revealed.
According to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are looking for a second and third-round pick in exchange for their 26-year-old star. Otherwise, they'd like a veteran wide receiver in return. With the report, the interpretation is that the Steelers have yet to offer, and the next question becomes, will they?
"Aiyuk has led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards both of the past two seasons. The 49ers have been inclined to trade Aiyuk only if they get a veteran receiver in return," Maiocco writes. "That’s why they are driving a hard bargain with the Steelers while never ruling out the possibility that Aiyuk could remain with the 49ers."
The Steelers aren't in dyer need to add Aiyuk, and with the roughly $30 million per year price tag that he'll come with, they may not be willing to budge with their offer. Optimism still remains that Aiyuk ends up in Pittsburgh, but there's also plenty of uncertainty.
The most recent reports from NFL Network claim the 49ers and Aiyuk met to discuss their intentions and have since began negotiating again for the first time since the spring. That doesn't guarantee a deal gets done, but it does appear the clock is ticking for the Steelers to make adjustments to their current offer.
How this situation ends is very much so up in the air, but it's fluid on multiple fronts as we move through the preseason. Right now, the Steelers have an idea of what they're willing to give up. Next, it's about whether or not them and the 49ers can find common ground to agree on a deal they're both comfortable with.
