Players Who Impressed in Steelers Preseason Opener
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their first preseason game of the 2024 campaign, but despite the loss, they had plenty of impressive names on the field.
As they head back to Saint Vincent College to finish training camp and prepare for their next matchup, this time against the Buffalo Bills, they'll review the tape and make adjustments to their roster. And when they do, they'll find these seven names as standouts.
Zach Frazier, OC
There were a few times when the Steelers offensive line opened a hole that instantly impressed you. Frazier was the center piece of almost all of them, and in the first preseason game, he was probably the better center between he and Nate Herbig.
Frazier needs some reps with the first team, but he may have earned that in his debut. With the second-round pick as the centerpiece, the Steelers' young offensive linemen played pretty well.
George Pickens, WR
Pickens looks just as natural as he's been in training camp during the preseason opener. The only difference is that this is the first time the offense felt like it was built to allow him to succeed. There were a few routes where he was schemed open, and quick passes that allowed him to make noise after the catch.
In a better offense, Pickens could be as good as advertised.
Cameron Johnston, P
Cameron Johnston looked just as good as expected with his punts. What allowed him to make this list was his hit stick tackle on Tank Dell during a punt return that then turned into a scuffle between several Texans and the Steelers punter.
Nick Herbig, OLB
Nick Herbig got an opportunity to work with the first team as T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith sat out the opener. His speed was on display and there were a few plays where his disruption forced the offense to shut down.
His night was highlighted with a QB hit on C.J. Stroud that was nearly a 10-yard sack, and beating the tackle off the edge to force Dameon Pierce to cut back for a one-yard gain.
With Houston playing their starters, Herbig got to showcase how far he's come against quality competition. He looked good, and like a capable No. 3 and starter when called upon.
Montravious Adams, NT
The Steelers lost Keeanu Benton to an eye injury during the game, but if he needs to miss some time, Montravius Adams is very capable of filling the role. Finishing the night with a sack and had more than one play where he found himself in the backfield disrupting the offensive flow.
The former starter continues to showcase why he's not going anywhere. Maybe Benton is the future and an immediate star, but the Steelers have a very reliable backup in Adams.
DeMarvin Leal, DE
DeMarvin Leal turned the momentum he's generated at training camp and turned it into the most impressive performance of the evening. Leal was the best Steelers defender on the field in the preseason opener, finishing with three tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a batted ball that turned into an interception.
Leal's improvement is huge for the Steelers. If he's capable of being the primary backup behind Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward, it's a massive step forward from his first two seasons. And the Steelers are hoping he's capable of being "the guy" after they starting losing defensive tackle. Right now, he looks like he's got the potential.
Jonathan Ward, RB
On the offensive side of the ball, Jonathan Ward was the most impressive name. The speedy veteran has looked good at Saint Vincent College, but his uphill battle to make the 53-man roster came with obstacles. Each time he steps on the field during a game and plays well, though, he's making it hard for Pittsburgh to deny him a spot.
The running back finished with 26 yards, including a 20-yard burst along the outside. He also added a special teams tackle and started the game alongside John Rhys Plumlee as the kick returner.
