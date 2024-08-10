Steelers Rookie Troy Fautanu Suffers Knee Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The first preseason game meant the Pittsburgh Steelers could see first-round pick Troy Fautanu in a competitive environment for the first time since selecting him in the most recent draft. The rookie is full of potential, and the team is expected to utilize his talents as soon as this season. Going up against the Houston Texans, the Steelers threw him into the fire starting with the second series of the game.
Fautanu debuted at right tackle and had an up and down first game with the Steelers. He was solid in run protection and even made a standout block while pulling on a handoff to Jaylen Warren, displaying his athleticism as a lineman. He looked anything but solid in pass protection however and was directly responsible for two quarterback take downs. It was a great introduction for a player the team has incredibly high hopes for.
Working through struggles and obstacles is a normal part of a rookie season and the Steelers have the patience and system in place to allow him to do so. The only thing that can prevent that is him not. being on the field. That may be the case for the rookie, as he sustained an injury in his first ever NFL game.
Following the game, it was announced that Fautanu had an undisclosed knee injury. He was seen wearing a brace on his left knee after the game and head coach Mike Tomlin provided a brief update with the injury news. ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported via her X account that Tomlin mentioned the news as he was exiting his post-game press conference. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time and Tomlin gave no further detail.
During his conversation with the media after the game, Tomlin stated that he would provide updates regarding all injured players in a few days. The team has a day off and then is back to work at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe to finish up their 2024 training camp. If there are any updates, Tomlin will give them at the team's next practice session in Latrobe.
Some of this reporting is contributed by Steelers OnSI Publisher Noah Strackbein
