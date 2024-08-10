QB Fumbles Headline Steelers Loss to Texans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their preseason schedule by receiving the first dynamic kickoff the team's season. The play ended in disappointing fashion, setting the tone for most of the Steelers' play in this contest. The team welcomed the Houston Texans to Acrisure Stadium and suffered defeat in their first game action of the 2024 season. Despite having a chance to comeback in the fourth quarter, the Steelers lost by a score of 20-12.
The Steelers opened the game with Justin Fields under center, giving Steelers Nation their first glimpse of the new quarterback. He managed to complete five of six passes thrown for 67 yards. He made a few impressive throws, including one slightly side-arm pass to George Pickens.
He also had some trouble handling the snap over the three series he played. He and center Nate Herbig struggled during the exchange and there were two muffed snaps while the pair was on the field.
Sloppy play was a constant for the Steelers on both sides of the ball. The offense had several false start calls, including one on quarterback Kyle Allen. Their offensive line looked out of sync at times, something head coach Mike Tomlin specifically discussed as an area of focus. Their special teams were disappointing, highlighted by a dropped punt that resulted in seven points for the Texans. The defense was no better, including an obvious pass interference call against starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Allen played a majority of the game at QB for the Steelers. He played well over three quarters of play, but struggled with accuracy at multiple points of the game. He threw a touchdown to tight end Connor Heyward and finished 17 of 23 with 193 yards. He showed why he's a great option as the team's third QB.
Defensively, there were several standouts. Rookie Payton Wilson was as advertised, playing like a bat out of hell and showing off his tackling abilities. DeMarvin Leal was active all game, making multiple plays including an explosive sack. Corey Trice Jr. also saw the field for the first time since being drafted last season, making an impressive one-on-one tackle in the flat.
The Steelers welcome the Buffalo Bills for the second preseason game. They'll get the chance to have a joint practice with the team before they face off, and the Steelers will certainly be looking for a better effort in their second preseason game.
