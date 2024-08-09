Steelers Out? 49ers Renegotiating With Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The talk of the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers has revolved around the offense. For the majority of the summer, chatter mostly revolves around the quarterbacks and wide receivers. The majority of the NFL world believes the Steelers are actively in the market for a playmaking receiver. The biggest name to be tied to them this offseason is San Francisco 49er wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Following a week where it seemed like the Steelers were the front-runner to land Aiyuk via a trade, Aiyuk and the 49ers have begun renegotiation for his contract with the team after no deal sufficed. Multiple organizations including the Steelers, the New England Patriots, and Washington Commanders propsed deals deemed insufficient, so Aiyuk and the 49ers have begun to discuss his contract once again.
According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the situation may be heading towards a resolution as negotiations between Aiyuk and the front office have restarted. The 49ers are turning their efforts towards signing their wide receiver to a long-term deal.
Additionally, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the situation is still "fluid" and other teams such as the Steelers are not "out" on Aiyuk. He does, however, state that a return to San Francisco has become "increasingly possible.” With that update, the 49ers could be ready to give Aiyuk the $28-30 million annual salary he seeks.
This is the latest update in the carousel of rumors and speculation surrounding Brandon Aiyuk. The Steelers were recently spouted around as the favorites to land him and that it was a foregone conclusion that he would wind up in Pittsburgh. Now, the carousel continues spinning as the 49ers attempt to bring this drama to an end. In the meantime, the Steelers will continue trying to add assets to their offense to gear up for a championship run in 2024.
