Steelers Place DL Chris Wormley on IR Following Knee Surgery

PITTSBURGH -- The 2022-23 season for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Chris Wormley is over. After undergoing surgery on his knee for an injury suffered in the team's last game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wormley was placed on the injured reserve.

Wormley will have to stay there for four weeks and with just four games left on the schedule and a shot at the playoffs all but certainly out of reach for Pittsburgh, his season has been officially cut short.

Wormley finished his sixth year in the NFL with 29 tackles, a half a sack and three tackles for loss over 13 games and one start. He played about 30-40% of the defensive snaps and roughly a quarter of the special teams plays this year.

