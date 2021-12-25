Pressley Harvin's Father Passes Away Christmas Morning

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III's father passed away Christmas morning after a long battle with a terminal illness.

Harvin posted on Instagram, confirming the news and sharing photos and a message to his dad.

"To my Father: Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me. I’m so grateful that I was even able to have you here for so long. You’ve been battling health issues since you were 16. You could’ve gave up a long time ago but you were determined to fight. It hurts so much to even write this because I feel like you’re still with me. You taught me what it takes to be a man and so much more. You are the strongest man on this Earth, as some days you woke up and no matter the discomfort or pain you felt you went on to provide for me and my entire family. You touched so many people’s lives while you were here. You motivated me every day to be the best me. God took you home this morning away from all of the pain, struggles, and hardships you faced. Thank you for being you, through it all Pops. I love you so much, and pray that I get to see you again one day. ❤️🕊"

The Steelers brought Harvin's father to the Steelers last home game against the Tennessee Titans after the family discovered their time left together was short.

Several of Harvin's Steelers teammates, including T.J. Watt, Tyson Alualu and many others.

All Steelers sends their thoughts to Harvin and his family.

