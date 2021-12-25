Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Pressley Harvin's Father Passes Away Christmas Morning

    The Pittsburgh Steelers punter posted the news on social media.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III's father passed away Christmas morning after a long battle with a terminal illness. 

    Harvin posted on Instagram, confirming the news and sharing photos and a message to his dad.

    "To my Father: Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me. I’m so grateful that I was even able to have you here for so long. You’ve been battling health issues since you were 16. You could’ve gave up a long time ago but you were determined to fight. It hurts so much to even write this because I feel like you’re still with me. You taught me what it takes to be a man and so much more. You are the strongest man on this Earth, as some days you woke up and no matter the discomfort or pain you felt you went on to provide for me and my entire family. You touched so many people’s lives while you were here. You motivated me every day to be the best me. God took you home this morning away from all of the pain, struggles, and hardships you faced. Thank you for being you, through it all Pops. I love you so much, and pray that I get to see you again one day. ❤️🕊"

    The Steelers brought Harvin's father to the Steelers last home game against the Tennessee Titans after the family discovered their time left together was short. 

    Several of Harvin's Steelers teammates, including T.J. Watt, Tyson Alualu and many others. 

    All Steelers sends their thoughts to Harvin and his family. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants a New Contract for Christmas

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: With or Without Stars on COVID-19 List

    Steelers O-Line Coach Expected to Leave After Season

    Steelers and Chiefs COVID-19 Outbreak

    Najee Harris Hitting Rookie Wall

    USATSI_16707823_168388034_lowres
    News

    Pressley Harvin's Father Passes Away Christmas Morning

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16786179_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Cam Heyward Bought Najee 'The Grinch' Harris a Christmas Tree

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16741970_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Wants a New Steelers Contract for Christmas

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17329505_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16898870_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Steelers vs. Chiefs Preview: With or Without Stars on COVID-19 List

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17267295_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_16518681_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Place Two More Players on COVID-19 List

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers O-Line Coach Expected to Leave Team After Season

    Dec 23, 2021