Steelers Promote Tight End, Add Two Players to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers make active and practice roster changes.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made changes to both their active roster and practice squad as they begin Week 12 preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers have promoted tight end Kevin Rader to the active roster. This move comes following the injury to Eric Ebron, who will likely require surgery on his knee.

Rader has played in one game this season.

The Steelers also signed tight end Jace Sternberger and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward to the practice squad.

Coward spent the summer with the Steelers and was placed on their practice squad to start the season. He was waived in October and claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The offensive guard has played in 30 career games, including 15 starts, five of which came in 2020.

To make room for the move, the Steelers also released quarterback James Morgan from the practice squad.

