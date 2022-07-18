Skip to main content

Steelers Remove Ketchup Bottles From Acrisure Stadium

Changes have begun at the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have began changing Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. Local news station KDKA caught the beginning of the new as construction crews started making changes to the North Shore arena. 

Local news stations KDKA and WTEA caught the construction crew begin removing the Heinz Field sign and taking away the giant ketchup bottles that sat on the sides of the scoreboard. 

Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a press conference last week that changes will begin rather quickly as the organization tries to get as much done before the season. 

What changes will be made are still unknown but the front of the stadium was revealed by the team. 

Front of Acrisure Stadium.

Front of Acrisure Stadium.

The team signed a 15-year deal with Acrisure that was reportedly worth $150 million. H.J. Heinz is expected to remain a partner within the stadium. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Exploring Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster

NFL Makes Statement on Diontae Johnson's Worth

Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium

Why Steelers Chose Acrisure Over Local Brands

Steelers Named Trade Partner for Mekhi Becton

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18504544_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
USATSI_18541176_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Browns Exploring Veteran QB Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
FXZ7XvlVUAET_gF
AllSteelers+

Noah Strackbein Talks Steelers Biggest Training Camp Headlines With Familia FBB

By Noah StrackbeinJul 16, 2022
USATSI_16592929_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Deep Dive Into Steelers Offensive Line

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellJul 16, 2022
USATSI_18504563_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

NFL Makes Statement on Diontae Johnson

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinJul 16, 2022
USATSI_17695047_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Reveal White Helmets for 2022 Season

By Noah StrackbeinJul 14, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers Introduce Acrisure Stadium
News

Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium

By Noah StrackbeinJul 14, 2022
USATSI_10499382_168388034_lowres
News

Le'Veon Bell Reflects on Lost Season With Steelers in Retirement Post

By Noah StrackbeinJul 14, 2022