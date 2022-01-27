Steelers Sign LB John Simon to Reserve/Future Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed outside linebacker John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract, the team announced Thursday.
Simon joined the Steelers practice squad on Dec. 13 to conclude his ninth NFL seasons. The 31-year-old has played 99 games and was the full-time starter for the New England Patriots in 2019 and 2020.
Simon has 283 career tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, 54 quarterback hits, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Art Rooney II on Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement
Read More
Steelers Teammates Send Messages to Ben Roethlisberger
Tom Brady Shares Respect for Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers Honor Ben Roethlisberger After Retirement Announcement
Report: Another Indication Stephon Tuitt Won't Return to Steelers
Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mason Rudolph
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook