Player(s)
John Simon
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Sign LB John Simon to Reserve/Future Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign an outside linebacker.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed outside linebacker John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract, the team announced Thursday.

Simon joined the Steelers practice squad on Dec. 13 to conclude his ninth NFL seasons. The 31-year-old has played 99 games and was the full-time starter for the New England Patriots in 2019 and 2020.  

Simon has 283 career tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, 54 quarterback hits, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

