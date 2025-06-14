Steelers Rookie QB Returning Aaron Rodgers Favor
PITTSBURGH -- Lost in the shuffle of a notable Pittsburgh Steelers' minicamp is that their rookie quarterback, Will Howard, had an impressive showing. Sticking out during the three-day camp was a gargantuan task for the team's recent sixth-round draft pick. Still, it was an excellent opportunity to build a relationship with the new starting QB, Aaron Rodgers.
The arrival of Rodgers has seismically shifted the Steelers' outlook and optimism for the upcoming campaign. Despite Rodgers' signing all but ending Howard's hopes of playing during the regular season, all four of the men in the QB room are seeing the benefit of their group's depth. When minicamp concluded, Howard discussed how his new mentor has already shared a few pointers to help improve his game.
"He's a great mentor," Howard said. "There's already some things he's said to me that have already helped me. So I'm just excited to learn as much as I can from that guy and take everything he says and try and put it in the bank."
One of those tips Howard received from Rodgers immediately became beneficial. After two practices together, he offered a friendly adjustment that Howard implemented and found helpful in the final day of minicamp.
"He told me on my five-step drops, 'hey, don't get too wide on the top of your drop, keep your base a little tighter just so you can generate more force," Howard explained. "And that was just something he said yesterday that already helped me out today."
The Steelers are all in on Aaron Rodgers and where he can deliver the team. If everything goes according to plan, Howard can sit and absorb everything from Rodgers and Mason Rudolph with the least amount of pressure and expectations possible. It's still early into their time as teammates, but the arrival of the veteran is already paying dividends for their rookie QB.
