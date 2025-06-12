Skip Bayless Blasts Steelers After Aaron Rodgers Move
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers to signal an emphatic end to a long term saga that made the Steelers seem directionless for multiple months this offseason.
Now that Rodgers has joined the team, they will be going along with him as the starter for the near future, with his position as the team's starter being a near certainty.
This move has garnered both praise and criticism, and level heads have certainly not prevailed since the decision was made.
One such critic is Skip Bayless, who was not a fan of the move and made his opinion on the move strongly heard. In a video posted to Bayless' X account, he spoke about his strong dislike for the move and why Rodgers would not be good for any team in general.
“He was washed his last three years in Green Bay,” Bayless said. “Go look at the numbers of his last three playoff games in Green Bay … I told the Jets he was washed... What has become of the Pittsburgh Steelers? I don’t hate them anymore, I pity them.”
While Bayless' opinion is certainly strong, it does hold some weight in terms of the arguments he attempts to make. Bayless points out the decling play from Rodgers and readers could make inferences about Rodgers aging from them. His lack of success with the Jets would not completely fall on him, but he certainly was not the same quarterback that he was in Green Bay.
This, however, comes way too soon. Rodgers is just now moving into Pittsburgh and will not play in a game that counts for a couple months. The opinions will float around with little basis until the games are played, and then we will be certain on whether he has been rightfully evaluated.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!