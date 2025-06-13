Former Steelers’ Antonio Brown Wanted for Attempted Murder
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is currently in trouble with law enforcement in another incident following his playing days.
Miami-Dade County police are seeking to arrest Brown with a charge of attempted murder, following a shooting incident last month, according to David Ovalle of The Washington Post.
The warrant states a charge of attempted murder with a firearm and both a $100,000 bond and house arrest for Brown pending the trial. A judge signed off on the warrant on June 11.
A boxing event in the Miami neighborhood of Little Miami is the site of the incident, according to the warrant.
Officers went to the scene following gunshots fired outside the venue on May 16. An off-duty officer who worked the event, departed after the gunshots and said that he saw Brown fighting with another man.
People in the parking lot near the venue told the officers that Brown was the shooter, according to the warrant. Officers then patted down Brown, finding no weapon, but did find an empty gun holster and two spent shell castings.
Police released Brown later that night and he reportedly went on social media, talking about how he was "jumped" with people trying to steal his jewelry.
Miami police detectives secured video footage, which shows Brown punching another man, starting a fight and then taking the gun from a security officer and running at the man he hit. The warrant also says that cellphone video shows Brown going towards the victim and then that victim ducking.
Detectives also met with the alleged victim, who said Brown shot at him twice and possibly grazed his neck. That man went to the hospital for his wounds and identified Brown on surveillance footage.
Brown spent nine seasons with the Steelers from 2010-18, with four First Team All-Pro honors from 2014-17 and a Second Team All-Pro honor in 2013. He also earned seven Pro Bowl nods and led the NFL in both receiving yards and receptions in 2014 and 2015.
This is just one of many incidents that Brown has gotten himself into during his time following his unofficial retirement from the NFL in 2022.
