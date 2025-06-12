Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Addresses T.J. Watt Holdout
The Pittsburgh Steelers completed their mandatory minicamp after three exciting days at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in the South Side. The training sessions were highlighted by the arrival and first look at superstars Aaron Rodgers and D.K. Metcalf. Their arrivals cast a vast shadow over any other problems plaguing the Steelers' franchise, including the contract situation of their best player overall and leader of the defense, T.J. Watt.
The Steelers' head coach, Mike Tomlin, spoke to the media one final time before training camp, which is one month away and will be held in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. During his closing remarks, he was predictably asked about Watt's contract situation.
The good news from Tomlin, if his sentiment is to be believed and his views also represent that of the Steelers, is that the organization and T.J. Watt are close on a deal. Close, maybe not meaning days, or maybe even weeks, but the panic that was happening because of his absence was seemingly put to rest by Tomlin.
"I'm optimistic we're going to get things done," he said. "We got two sides that want to get things done."
The biggest takeaway from this comment from Tomlin is that he's not worried, and seemingly the Steelers aren't worried as well. He mentioned that both sides want to get a deal done, which is not always the case.
We've seen countless examples around the NFL of only one side wanting to get a deal done and the other side begrudgingly coming to terms.
That is not what is happening here in Pittsburgh. Contrarily, what's happening is the slow and painful process of a difficult negotiation. The difference is that both sides are closely aligned on their end goal, which is very rare in these circumstances.
Both sides want a deal done, and for this to end. That means that before the season begins, we're not sure exactly when still, but at some point before the week one of the regular season, Watt will be signed, sealed, and delivered back to the Steelers' defense.
