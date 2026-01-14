Looks Like Aaron Rodgers Time With Steelers is Over

PITTSBURGH — With Mike Tomlin stepping down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, huge changes are inevitable. After coaching for 19 seasons, the Steelers haven’t been through a head coaching search since 2007.

Now, the Steelers are jumping head-first into that process, looking to name the next coach who can lead this team for two decades.

Whoever takes over as the next head coach, the quarterback position will be paramount. Team owner Art Rooney II spoke to the media in his first appearance since Tomlin stepping down, and he discussed the team’s plan moving forward. He emphasized that the next head coach has to have a plan for the long-term QB, and those options are unlikely to include this year’s starter, Aaron Rodgers.

”Look, Aaron came here to play for Mike,” he said when asked about how Tomlin’s departure affects Rodgers’ status in 2026. “So, I think it will most likely affect his decision.”

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Steelers Options After Rodgers

Without Rodgers, the Steelers will begin a similar search for their next franchise quarterback. Will Howard will enter his second year in the NFL and remains under contract. Barring the acquisition of that cornerstone player, Howard will be in the competition for the 2026 starter. Veteran Mason Rudolph may return as well, giving them another player with starting experience.

If those feel unsatisfactory, the Steelers could turn to a free agent class that has a few enticing names. Most notably is Green Bay Packers backup Malik Willis. His play while stepping in for the injured Jordan Love may earn him a bloated contract in free agency, but the Steelers might not have a better option.

Of course, the hope is that they land that player via the NFL Draft. The problem is that the 2026 class continues to receive worse grades and reports at the QB position.

However they go about it, Rooney asserted that the discussion surrounding the next quarterback is going to be a crucial part of the head coaching search.

”I’m sure the quarterback position will be an important part of this discussion with the candidates,” he said. “And we’ll have to develop a plan for going forward.”

What’s Next For Rodgers?

If he doesn’t return to Pittsburgh, Rodgers is likely to retire. The 42-year-old quarterback is a four-time MVP and Super Bowl winner who has cemented his path to Canton as a Hall of Fame member. He doesn’t have anything left to play for in the NFL, but if he chooses, there are still a few teams who would like to sign him.

